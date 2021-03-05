Advertisement

Georgia could make porch theft a felony; critics decry move

(Jace Harper)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could make it a felony with mandatory prison time for people who steal a single package off someone’s porch or front step, no matter the value.

The House voted 101-67 on Wednesday to approve House Bill 94, which creates a specific crime of porch piracy. The bill also makes it a felony to steal at least 10 pieces of mail from three different addresses or mailboxes.

A conviction for either crime would bring a sentence of one to 5 years in prison.

Supporters say the measures are needed to combat organized theft as people become reliant on package deliveries. But critics say the move is too harsh.

Some other states have declined to make a first offense a felony.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
Southeast Health Announces Visitor Policy Changes
Dr. Dennis Coe
DCS Board Names Dennis Coe Superintendent
Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting...
Georgia man accused of dressing as employee to steal merchandise from Home Depot
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill

Latest News

Jennifer Leigh competing in the 4x4x48 challenge to raise money for a local non-profit
Local woman competing in 4x4x48 challenge for local non-profit
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee happening this weekend
‘I love my hair because it’s expressive’: The move behind the CROWN Act in Alabama
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP...
Alabama Senate expected to take up casino, lottery proposal Tuesday