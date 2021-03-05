Enterprise city administrator sworn in

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

It’s been a little over two weeks since the city of Enterprise added a city administrator to its staff.

Jonathan Tullos was appointed just over two weeks ago.

He was sworn in on Tuesday, but he’s already been hard at work for the city.

“I could see on the outside from my role in economic development some of the opportunities that were out there within the city of Enterprise and kind of knew that this administration had some important decisions to make,” said newly sworn in city administrator Jonathan Tullos.

Tullos had some decisions of his own to make, remain the executive director of Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation or apply for the city administrator job.

“I can either sit back and stay where I’m at and be a small part in it or if I was fortunate enough to be selected that I could play a major role in that with this new administration,” Tullos added.

The City of Progress created the position while restructuring operations and Tullos’ time working with the city while at the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation made him an ideal choice.

“He was very intimately aware of this council and this mayor’s agenda, our projects we wanted to attack, and we all had a working relationship with him and there was a certain level of trust there,” said Council President Turner Townsend, Enterprise City Council.

Tullos agrees relationships can be key.

“The biggest thing is knowing a lot of the resources and contacts at the state level that we can work with but also really taking that regional approach with for economic development and learn to partner with our neighbors,” said Tullos.

Since being appointed he’s been looking for ways to continue progressing the city.

“This administration has an ambitious road project that they want to go through and re-surface a lot of roads and they are in need of it so finding some of those monies that we have appropriate for that purpose and bringing it back to the council attention was a priority,” Tullos finished.

Once the city maps out their budget, Tullos is also looking towards longer term capital projects as well as budgeting for next year.

