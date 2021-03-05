Dr. Dennis Coe named superintendent of Dothan City Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

The future leadership of Dothan City Schools was answered during a Dothan City Schools special called board meeting.

Who will serve as the next superintendent of Dothan City Schools was decided but not before board members sounded off.

With a vote of 4 to 3, acting superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe has officially gained the title of permanent superintendent of Dothan City Schools.

For the past six months, Coe may have served as the interim superintendent for DCS but that didn’t stop him from making some big changes. Changes some board members say were much needed.

One of those being the movement, a three part solution that includes a freshman academy, a virtual school and a two-strand curriculum.

Coe also had a role in the installation of tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 such as their thermal imaging cameras in each Dothan City School.

“I’m relieved not only for myself and my family but also for our staff, ya know they’ve been apprehensive for the last several months not knowing what direction we’re going to take. So to have something permanent in place I think will be a relief for them and we can move forward now as a team and continue to progress the district forward,” Dr. Dennis Coe, superintendent for Dothan City Schools said.

The three board members voting against the decision were Brenda Guilford, Franklin Jones and Chris Maddox.

All three said they have no issue with Coe but rather with the selection process in which no other candidates that applied for the job were considered.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.