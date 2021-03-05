Dothan Prep students partake in Read Across America

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Schools around the country are reading the historic Dr. Seuss books in honor of Read Across America.

Right here in the Wiregrass, Dothan City Schools is taking part in the special day.

Ninth graders at Dothan Prep took the trip to read to their friends at Highlands Elementary.

Students and staff dressed as characters from their favorite books. Whether it was harry potter, the three little pigs and the big bad wolf or thing 1 and thing 2, it was a day devoted to get children excited about reading.

“It was really fun to see how the kids reacted when we came in the classroom, they were excited, they were happy to see us so it was really fun and we thank our teachers for helping us get here,” Reecy Beacham, 9th grader at Dothan Prep said.

“It’s also fun to think about how the kids are going to grow up and maybe do the same thing that were doing so it’s like a cycle and it’s fun to see people who are in our shoes and now they’re going to grow up and be in our shoes and it’s going to be fun,” Moriah Hogans, 9th grader at Dothan Prep said.

“Yeah, it’s cool to kind of set that tone and kind of get everything ready for that next group of kids,” Alex Broadaway, 9th grader at Dothan Prep said.

Read Across America takes place every year on March 2nd, the birthday of popular children’s author Dr. Seuss.

