Dothan City Schools discuss data update at board meeting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Whether it be traditional or virtual, Dothan City Schools has provided a choice for children and their families during the pandemic.

Even during the COVID-19 closure and loss instruction, DCS is pleased with how students have tested.

Director of curriculum, Maria Johnson shared data at the board meeting that even though DCS students are not meeting the norms in all grade levels, they are close.

GradesK-6 were able to achieve a ninety five percent attendance for testing. DCS has compiled steps to address the gaps they have seen within the data such as a summer academy for students K-3 and summer school for DPA and DHS students.

“We have added some additional professional development for the teachers to specifically address gaps that were finding through this test data. So to be very specific and targeted is really where we think were going to see the progress and the gaps close,” Maria Johnson, director of curriculum for Dothan City Schoolssaid.

DCS principals did attend a mid-year data meeting earlier in February to review the progress and consider the next steps to take.

