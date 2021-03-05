DCS Board Names Dennis Coe Superintendent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Schools Board of Education Thursday removed the word interim from Dr. Dennis Coe’s title. The decision came after a 4-3 vote.

Coe was appointed interim in September 2020 after Dr. Phyllis Edwards resigned.

He was serving as the chief operations officer for the school system before being appointed interim. Before that, he was an educational consultant for Criterion Consulting Limited.

Coe got his start in education in August of 1988 at Dale County High School where he served for five years as a science teacher. He then served for 7 years with the Houston County Board of Education as a teacher and technology specialist.

In 2000, Coe left the Houston County School System to take an Assistant Principal job at Headand. In January of 2005 he became the Superintendent of Henry County Schools.

In 2012, Coe left the Henry County School System to become the Director of the Office of Supporting Programs for the State Department of Education. During that time he led several programs including transportation, child nutrition and school architecture.

