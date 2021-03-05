Clouds To Begin The Weekend, But Sun Will Return

SYNOPSIS – Cloudiness will roll across the Wiregrass overnight and through the first half of Saturday before we see some sunshine mix back in for the afternoon hours. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible areas south in the pre-dawn hours Saturday, with plenty of sun for Sunday. After some cooler nights Sunday/Monday, we’ll see a big warm-up later next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles or light showers possible late, especially south. Low near 48°. Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW – Morning cloudiness; some PM sun will gradually return. High near 65°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler, some patchy frost. Low near 38°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 69° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

