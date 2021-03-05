Auburn fires women’s basketball coach after 9 seasons

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has parted ways with Terri Williams-Flournoy, the head coach of the Tiger’s women’s basketball program for the last nine years.

The decision, announced Thursday by Athletics Director Allen Greene, comes the day after Coach Flo, saw her team rebound from an 18-point third-quarter deficit against Florida only to lose in the first round of the SEC Tournament 69-62.

“This year was full of unexpected challenges. Coach Flo, her staff and our student-athletes should be commended for their attitude and effort in the face of disruption and adversity,” Greene said. “Our women’s basketball program under Coach Flo’s leadership consistently represented Auburn with class on and off the court, and we are grateful for her nine years of dedicated service to our student-athletes and the Auburn Family. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

She leaves the Auburn program with a 140-138 record, winning just 48 of 96 games in SEC play. The women’s program made three NCAA Tournament appearances, in 2016, 2017, and 2019, under her leadership.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Auburn University and the women’s basketball program for the past nine seasons,” Williams-Flournoy said. “It was a great honor and privilege and an experience I will cherish. I will forever be appreciative of our staff and student-athletes during our tenure and the way each represented Auburn with class and dignity. As a change in leadership was determined, I would like to thank President Gogue and Allen Greene for their trust in my leadership over my time here. Auburn will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Auburn confirmed a national search to find the next head coach is underway.

