Ashford High School student set to perform at next Rose Parade

Every day at 1:30PM, band class at Ashford High School is in session. That’s where you’ll find Collin Paramore.

“Collin is our woodwind section leader, he is a member of our leadership team, he was also the saxophone soloist in the past years marching band show and he’s a very diligent student, hardworking, I like to use him as a example a lot of what were aspiring to be in this program,” Joshua Meyer, band director at Ashford High School said.

Anything but an ordinary saxophone player, Collin auditioned virtually for the Bands of America National Honor Band.

“I was nervous at first when I auditioned and stuff and when he told me I cried instantly, I wasn’t expecting it,” Collin Paramore, 11th grader at Ashford High School said.

For a month, Collin spent most days staying after school practicing for his big break.

“We’re really excited he’s getting this opportunity to go travel the world cause he’s kind of acting as an example to show other students what is possible. He’s going out there and for a lack of a better terms traveling the country using his saxophone so that’s really awesome,” Meyer said.

Now that his hard work has paid off, Collin will perform at the next rose parade, a five mile march in Pasadena, California along with other high school students around the country chosen for this opportunity.

“It’s huge, I’m excited, it’s one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve ever had. I’m a little anxious for it cause I’ve never flown in a plane and I’m a little excited for that. It’s a little overwhelming to be with some of the best high school students from around the country,” Paramore said.

Along with band, Collin is also a member of the Ashford High School varsity baseball team. He says the sport helps him when it comes to stamina is band class.

