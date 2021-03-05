Advertisement

Alabama Senate passes broadband expansion bill

(WDBJ7)
By Lydia Nusbaum, WSFA and Jonathan Grass, WSFA
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Wednesday, the Alabama Senate passed a bill intended to help broadband expansion in the state.

If signed into law, Senate Bill 215 would establish the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority. This group will develop a statewide connectivity plan to expand high-speed internet across the state. It will also determine which parts of the state are deemed rural, underserved or unserved.

Thirty-two state senators voted for the bill. No one voted against it.

The Alabama Digital Expansion Authority would be in charge of ongoing upgrades to networks, technological equipment, and end user devices as needed to meet the evolving and increasing connectivity needs of applicants to the authority on a project-specific basis.

The group is also meant to find the most cost-effective way to expand fiber network throughout the state.

“Access to high-speed internet is critical to creating economic development and driving our state forward, and it is one of the most urgent needs we are dealing with in our state today,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston. “Alabama is currently ranked 47th in the nation when it comes to internet access, according to U.S. News and World Report, and we are only getting further behind.

“It’s time that we put a powerful plan in motion to successfully deliver high-speed internet services to all Alabamians, and this legislation is a significant step forward in supplying broadband connectivity to all four corners of the state,” he said.

SB215 now heads to the Alabama House of Representatives for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/04/alabama-senate-passes-broadband-expansion-bill/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
Southeast Health Announces Visitor Policy Changes
Dr. Dennis Coe
DCS Board Names Dennis Coe Superintendent
Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting...
Georgia man accused of dressing as employee to steal merchandise from Home Depot
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill

Latest News

Jennifer Leigh competing in the 4x4x48 challenge to raise money for a local non-profit
Local woman competing in 4x4x48 challenge for local non-profit
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee happening this weekend
‘I love my hair because it’s expressive’: The move behind the CROWN Act in Alabama
Georgia could make porch theft a felony; critics decry move
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP...
Alabama Senate expected to take up casino, lottery proposal Tuesday