Advertisement

Alabama Senate expected to take up casino, lottery proposal Tuesday

In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP...
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By Lydia Nusbaum, WSFA
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are still working on a bill that would create a lottery and expand gambling. The legislation is expected to take center stage next week in the Senate with a vote possible on Tuesday.

But bill sponsor Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, says more details need to be hashed out before then. Marsh has begun talking with House lawmakers about what they want to see in the legislation.

The senator believes more Republicans support casino gaming now than in the past.

“I think the people today, the voters today, 20 years later, I think are much more open,” Marsh explained.

But lawmakers still need to hash out the details, including just how many casinos should be allowed. Marsh says there could be eight or ten casinos, including those owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Other lawmakers don’t want any.

“I’m opposed to the casino aspect of it,” said Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville. “Lottery? Completely fine with. I think Alabamians want to vote on a lottery. I do not think we’re ready for casino gaming yet.”

“There’s no doubt that the lottery is more popular,” Marsh stated, “but the gaming was actually more popular than I expected in the polling data.”

And there are also still debates over where the lottery and casino tax revenues would go. According to Marsh, some could go to rural hospitals, mental health, or even scholarships.

Marsh says he has the votes to pass the legislation out of the Senate.

“I think we will truly have, once again, a document that finally has controls on gaming in the state of Alabama,” he explained.

Even though they are trying to work on the details now, lawmakers anticipate a hardy debate on the floor. If it passes there, it will head to the House for more consideration.

If lawmakers in both chambers approve it, it will head to the ballot where Alabamians will have a chance to vote on it

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/05/alabama-senate-expected-take-up-casino-lottery-proposal-tuesday/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
Southeast Health Announces Visitor Policy Changes
Dr. Dennis Coe
DCS Board Names Dennis Coe Superintendent
Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting...
Georgia man accused of dressing as employee to steal merchandise from Home Depot
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill

Latest News

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during...
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
Alabama Senate passes broadband expansion bill
Open sign
Paycheck Protection Program deadline approaches
Tianaa Supplement
Tianaa pills, said to produce an opioid like addiction, could soon be off Alabama store shelves