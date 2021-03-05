Alabama Nursing Home Association reports 93% decline in COVID-19 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting March 5th, if you want to visit a loved one in a nursing home, that person may now be allowed to have two visitors instead of one!

This is thanks to the extended safer at home health order.

Nursing homes must still meet federal guidance to participate in the limited indoor visitation such as having no new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, not currently conducting outbreak testing and not in a county where the positivity rate is greater than 10%. And that’s just some of of the guidelines.

John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association attributes this step in the right direction to vaccines coming out, a decrease in community transmission in the state and nursing homes practicing infection control protocols.

Nursing home leaders say there is a 93 percent decrease in new cases within the state’s nursing homes from the highest point it reached in December.

Now, Matson is hoping federal guidance can make more accommodations based on this data.

“Right now we are working on the guidance from September of 2020 before the vaccine was available,” Matson said. “So we think now is the right time to relax some of those restrictions so family members can visit more often.”

Matson said always call ahead to a nursing home to make sure you know its guidelines before you want to visit a loved one.

