Alabama NAACP hosts vaccine roundtable with state and local health leaders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State and local health leaders realize there is hesitation in the Black community to take the coronavirus vaccine. One of the goals of a roundtable discussion held Thursday evening between the state NAACP and state health experts was to ease those fears.

The group talked about vaccine safety, hesitation in the community to take it, and vaccine effectiveness. Doctors say the vaccines are safe and that when you become eligible for one, you should get the shot..

Several questions focused on how people can get vaccines. Dr. Mary McIntyre, chief medical officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, says even though the state is receiving more vaccine, there’s still a supply and demand issue.

“People have to understand that they have to be patient because it’s not unlimited. At some point, we’re going to have more vaccine than we have people that want to take the vaccine but we’re not there. We’re still with a limited supply,” Dr. McIntyre said.

McIntyre says the National Guard may soon start helping with vaccine distribution, getting it out to the most vulnerable counties.

