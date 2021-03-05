Advertisement

Alabama NAACP hosts vaccine roundtable with state and local health leaders

By Josh Gauntt, WBRC
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State and local health leaders realize there is hesitation in the Black community to take the coronavirus vaccine. One of the goals of a roundtable discussion held Thursday evening between the state NAACP and state health experts was to ease those fears.

The group talked about vaccine safety, hesitation in the community to take it, and vaccine effectiveness. Doctors say the vaccines are safe and that when you become eligible for one, you should get the shot..

Several questions focused on how people can get vaccines. Dr. Mary McIntyre, chief medical officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, says even though the state is receiving more vaccine, there’s still a supply and demand issue.

“People have to understand that they have to be patient because it’s not unlimited. At some point, we’re going to have more vaccine than we have people that want to take the vaccine but we’re not there. We’re still with a limited supply,” Dr. McIntyre said.

McIntyre says the National Guard may soon start helping with vaccine distribution, getting it out to the most vulnerable counties.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/05/alabama-naacp-hosts-vaccine-roundtable-with-state-local-health-leaders/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
Southeast Health Announces Visitor Policy Changes
Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting...
Georgia man accused of dressing as employee to steal merchandise from Home Depot
Dr. Dennis Coe
DCS Board Names Dennis Coe Superintendent
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
When kids may get COVID vaccines
Alabama State Nurses Association conduct survey with nurses about COVID-19 experience
Alabama Nursing Home Association reports 93% decline in COVID-19 cases
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate nears relief, stimulus check bill votes after half-day GOP delay
When will we reach herd immunity in Alabama?