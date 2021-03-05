Alabama, 37 other states close massive fraudulent robo-call charity operation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and dozens of other states are joining the federal government in the takedown of a massive telefunding operation that made more than a billion calls and took more than $110 million from the generous people who answered their phones.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said the operation was responsible for making more than 1.3 billion deceptive phone calls - mostly through illegal robocalling - that affected more than 67 million people.

The combined efforts of 46 agencies across 38 states and the District of Columbia, along with the Federal Trade Commission, were poured into the effort.

The defendants, Associated Community Services, or ACS, and a number of related defendants have agreed to settle charges by the FTC and state agencies that they duped generous Americans into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised, Marshall said.

“It is reprehensible that these defendants preyed upon the generosity of good people who donated their hard-earned money, thinking it would benefit homeless veterans, victims of house fires, breast cancer patients, children with autism, and other worthy causes,” Marshall said. “In actuality, only a pittance went to those needs, and the overwhelming bulk of contributions lined the pockets of these unscrupulous solicitors.”

The complaint states the defendants kept as much as 90 percent of the money they solicited and knew that the organizations they were fundraising for spent little, in some cases just one-tenth of one percent, on charitable causes.

The calls date back to at least 2008 and, in many cases, originated from the Philippines and India. The complaint also charges ACS with making harassing calls, noting that it called more than 1.3 million phone numbers more than 10 times in a single week and 7.8 million numbers more than twice in an hour. More than 500 phone numbers were even called 5,000 times or more.

