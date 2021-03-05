ADPH: Phase 1C has no definitive date yet due to vaccine supply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With an end date in sight for the mask mandate, it remains to be seen how many more vaccines Alabama will get in the next month.

Alabama is still within the first phase of distribution and many essential workers have not had the chance to get vaccinated yet.

Dr. Karen Landers at the Alabama Department of Public Health says they wish the process was further along, but right now there are still people in Phase 1A and 1B who are in line to get vaccinated. The hope is that adding a third option, the J and J vaccine, will make the supply more readily available. In the meantime, it may mean that COVID restrictions statewide will be relaxed or rolled back before essential workers at places like restaurants and retail stores can get their shot.

“Our moving to the additional phases in the allocation are completely dependent on the vaccine supply and again we do not have enough vaccine supply to move out of the phases we are in at the moment,” said Dr. Landers.

Unable to say exactly when the next phases could be, Dr. Landers says she hopes people take personal responsibility while we are waiting.

