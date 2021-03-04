WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes Reads Fox in Socks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Schools across the Wiregrass are celebrating Read Across America week.

WTVY will be jumping in and doing the same Thursday morning.

Today at 10 AM WTVY News 4 This Morning anchor Carmen Fuentes be reading “Fox In Socks” for any class that wants to join in on the fun.

Join WTVY News 4 This Morning's Carmen Fuentes at 10 AM CT as he reads Fox in Socks by Dr. Suess for Read Across America week! Posted by WTVY News 4 on Thursday, March 4, 2021

You can watch by going to the WTVY Facebook page or here on wtvy.com.

At the end, Carmen will answer questions from students on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.