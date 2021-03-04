Advertisement

WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes Reads Fox in Socks

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Schools across the Wiregrass are celebrating Read Across America week.

WTVY will be jumping in and doing the same Thursday morning.

Today at 10 AM WTVY News 4 This Morning anchor Carmen Fuentes be reading “Fox In Socks” for any class that wants to join in on the fun.

Join WTVY News 4 This Morning's Carmen Fuentes at 10 AM CT as he reads Fox in Socks by Dr. Suess for Read Across America week!

Posted by WTVY News 4 on Thursday, March 4, 2021

You can watch by going to the WTVY Facebook page or here on wtvy.com.

At the end, Carmen will answer questions from students on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Suspect in Jackson County shooting turns self in
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Gov. Ivey will update state on COVID-19 Thursday
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-04
Sunshine Sticks Around For Today
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol Thursday
In this image from video made available by SpaceX, one of the company's Starship prototypes...
SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test
Grocery store and health care workers persist through COVID-19
Grocery store and health care workers persist - WTVY News 4 at Six