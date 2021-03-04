WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes Reads Fox in Socks
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Schools across the Wiregrass are celebrating Read Across America week.
WTVY will be jumping in and doing the same Thursday morning.
Today at 10 AM WTVY News 4 This Morning anchor Carmen Fuentes be reading “Fox In Socks” for any class that wants to join in on the fun.
You can watch by going to the WTVY Facebook page or here on wtvy.com.
At the end, Carmen will answer questions from students on Facebook.
