Trojans prepare for Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Troy Women’s Basketball enters as No. 1 seed from East Division
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy earned the top seed in the East Division with its 15-2 conference record.

The Trojans, who earn a first round bye with the No. 1 seed, will play on Saturday, March 6 at 11 a.m. against the winner of West No. 4 Texas State and East No. 5 Georgia Southern.

Troy went 3-1 against Georgia Southern in the regular season but did not play Texas State due to the all division conference schedule.

If Troy wins on Saturday, it would play in the semifinals on Sunday, March 7 at 11 a.m

The Trojans are seeking their third Sun Belt Tournament title since 2016 and their fourth overall tournament crown

