There’s a new officer in town... but his uniform cannot be filled just yet

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This is a story that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, just like it did to one Newton Elementary School student.

“So Mr.Enfinger was telling me that his son was going to be a policeman at the school for dress up day or career day and I thought well shoot let me see if I can do a little bit better,” said Police Chief Franky Peterman – Newton Police Chief.

And this “better” was something Oakland Enfinger was not expecting.

Badge and all, he is no longer just Oakland but Officer Oakland.

“You know you don’t see that stuff very often it was just it was a really nice gesture we’re a small town and everybody knows everyone but to have him do that and take time out of what he was doing to come over it meant a lot,” said Adam Enfinger – Oakland’s Dad.

While Officer Oakland still has a while to step into his uniform, Chief Peterman is ready for him to join his team.

“I’m just looking forward to him getting to work as soon as he can finish up elementary school we can get him started…we’re not even going to middle school or high school?...no after elementary he needs to report to work”.

The Enfinger’s have just one last thing to say to Chief Peterman…

“Thank you Mr.Peterman!.”

This is a moment this family will not forget and the Enfinger’s are more than thankful.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.