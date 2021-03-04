Advertisement

Sunshine Sticks Around For Today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Today is looking nice with sunshine all day, temperatures will warm up into the low 70s once again. Heading into Friday things look nice, clouds start to make their way back into the area and we will see a small chance of seeing a shower or two overnight Friday into Saturday. The weekend will be a little cooler with highs only in the middle to upper 60s. Nice start to the next week with no rain chances through Wednesday.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°. Winds Light out of the N.

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, showers late. High near 70°. Winds N 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 65°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66°

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 69°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75°

THU: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

