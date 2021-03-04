Advertisement

Some rural areas hit hard with cancer deaths

Cancer claims millions of lives in the U.S. each year.
Cancer claims millions of lives in the U.S. each year.
By Jamie Grey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Great Health Divide) - Cancer claims millions of lives in the U.S. each year. Access to treatment, preventative care and screenings is a unique hardship for some people in rural areas.

This map shows the mortality rate for all types of cancer combined.

Hover over counties to see the cancer deaths per capita.

Great Health Divide is an initiative addressing health disparities in the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia funded in part by the Google News Initiative.

