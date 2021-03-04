Advertisement

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to honor civil rights icons

Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the 1965 attack dubbed 'Bloody Sunday'. (Source: WSFA)
Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the 1965 attack dubbed 'Bloody Sunday'. (Source: WSFA)(WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Sunday marks the 56th anniversary of the Selma bridge crossing and “Bloody Sunday,” when more than 500 demonstrators gathered to demand the right to vote and cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

They were met by dozens of state troopers on that March 7, 1965, day, and many marchers were severely beaten.

But this year’s commemoration will be different. It will largely be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it’s the first without the towering presence of civil rights icons Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020.

It also comes at a time of racial reckoning in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Suspect in Jackson County shooting turns self in
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Claudette Colvin was just 15 years old when she refused to give up her seat to a white...
Montgomery mayor seeks to right Claudette Colvin’s ‘record, legacy’
Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast to be drive-in event this year
Biden to speak virtually at Selma’s Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast
A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel,...
House committee advances ban on curbside voting
63-year-old Terry Talley was exonerated of four separate crimes he did not commit and freed...
LaGrange man free after wrongfully spending 40 years in prison for rape