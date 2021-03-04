President of AHA says new COVID-19 variants could cause surge in cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s growing concern from health leaders that variants of the COVID-19 virus could cause a surge in cases in the coming weeks.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association said he’s most concerned about the U.K. variant. Dr. Don Williamson said the U.K. variant appears to be more infectious and aggressive than the original virus.

“About 20% of all the virus in the United States was now the U.K. variant and that by the end of March that up to 80% of the virus in the U.S. could be due to the U.K. variant,” Dr. Williamson said.

He said right now, hospitalizations in Alabama are down; the lowest they’ve been since before the 4th of July, and there are fewer new cases of COVID-19.

But he said the U.K. variant has increased hospitalizations in England and Scotland and he’s worried that could happen here.

“If you have a virus that’s more infectious and you give it the opportunity to spread it will quickly become the dominant strain and it will infect more people and so we could reverse these trends and see rising numbers of cases again and rising numbers of hospitalizations,” Dr. Williamson explained.

Dr. Williamson said that’s the why the CDC is warning against relaxing mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.

He said a virus that cannot be transmitted won’t be able to mutate.

“People are concerned about this enough that at the federal level there’s conversations about are we going to have another spike in April and May as a result of the UK variant. Many people think that the UK variant…should be at least…our last big challenge before we get this virus under control,” Dr. Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson added that there have been several reported cases of the U.K. strain in Alabama. But he maintains that the vaccines we have right now should protect against this strain.

