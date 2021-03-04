Advertisement

POLL: Majority of Florida voters approve of DeSantis’ work as governor, would win re-election

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Mason-Dixon poll finds that a majority of registered Florida voters support Ron DeSantis’ performance as governor.

The poll that was released on Tuesday shows 52% of the respondents approve of how DeSantis has done his job, with only 42% of the respondents disapproving.

According to the poll, DeSantis’ job approval raised eight points in the last seven months.

Although no one has made any run official, this poll shows DeSantis holding a lead on both Nikki Fried, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Rep. Charlie Crist, if either of them should run against DeSantis.

DeSantis leads Fried by 51% to 42% and while he holds a 52% to 41% advantage over Crist, with the current governor winning support from independent voters.

Mason-Dixon polled 625 registered Florida voters from Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 through telephone interviews.

