Morale at hospitals going up after a year’s long battle with COVID-19

(Mercy Hospital)
By Josh Gauntt, WBRC
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down in Alabama. The state says 559 people are being cared for in hospitals. A month ago- hospitals throughout the state were caring for 1,779 people.

Hospitalizations haven’t been this low since June of 2020 and that’s contributing to employee morale at UAB, according to Dr. Sarah Nafziger the Vice President of Clinical Support Services.

Dr. Nafziger says decreasing COVID cases among staff is also helping the situation. She says it feels like a thousand pounds has been lifted off of her and the rest of the staff.

The hospital is also starting to go back to providing routine care with patients since they aren’t overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

“We’re all beginning to see a little bit of hope. We’re all starting to feel that. People are starting to be able to take time off to be with their families. Last week I was able to take a couple of days off to spend with my family and that’s the first time in many months that I’ve been able to do that,” Nafziger said.

COVID-19 treatments are keeping more people out of the hospital. UAB and others hoping the situation continues to improve as vaccinations continue to ramp up.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/04/morale-hospitals-going-up-after-years-long-battle-with-covid-/

