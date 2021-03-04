Advertisement

LaGrange man free after wrongfully spending 40 years in prison for rape

63-year-old Terry Talley was exonerated of four separate crimes he did not commit and freed...
63-year-old Terry Talley was exonerated of four separate crimes he did not commit and freed from 40 years of wrongful imprisonment on February 23, 2021(Source: Georgia Innocence Project)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - In 1981, Terry Talley was charged and convicted of a series of rapes and sexual assaults in LaGrange. In the four decades since then, Talley has been sitting in a jail cell. Today, he is a free man.

A string of seven attacks and threats between February and June 1981 led to the now-63-year-old Talley receiving four life sentences, as well as additional years, leading him to spend the majority of his life incarcerated.

The Georgia Innocence Project, who took on Talley’s case, says that the LaGrange Police Department was under “tremendous pressure” to solve the string of attacks and determined that all of the crimes were the work of a single perpetrator, who they ultimately identified as Talley.

In 2009, court-ordered testing determined that Talley’s DNA did not match the DNA collected from a rape kit in one of the cases. The sample from the rape kit was the only biological sample not destroyed in the early 1980s, meaning Talley could not be ruled out of the other crimes at that time.

In 2013, a Troup County Superior Court judge granted Talley’s Extraordinary Motion for New Trial based on the findings that his DNA did not match the sample from the victim.

An investigation by the LaGrange Police Department and the Georgia Innocence Project in recent years led to the determination that Talley’s convictions were unreliable. they were joined by the Troup County District Attorney’s Office in asking the Court to vacate his convictions and sentences.

On Feb. 23, 2021, a Troup County Superior Court judge ruled that Talley’s convictions should be removed and his sentences were to be considered null and void. He was ordered to be released from the Dooly State Prison as soon as possible.

That same day, Talley walked out of the prison as a free man for the first time in 40 years.

63-year-old Terry Talley walks out of Dooly State Prison and into freedom after 40 years...
63-year-old Terry Talley walks out of Dooly State Prison and into freedom after 40 years wrongly imprisoned on February 23,2021(Source: Georgia Innocence Project)

The Crimes

The first three attacks, all taking place in February 1981, targeted female students at LaGrange College.

In the first attack, the victim was able to fight off her attacker before he was able to rape her. He warned her to not tell anyone or he would return. She reported the incident ten days later, but was unable to identify anyone in a lineup two months later.

In the second attack, the victim was raped, sodomized and had her jaw dislocated. Her roommate returned shortly thereafter and the two contacted police. The victim identified Talley as her attacker following his highly-publicized arrest five months later.

The third incident involved a woman receiving threatening notes and phone calls. Fingerprints on the note were determined to not belong to Talley.

In April 1981, a woman was raped in her home. In May, the attacker returned to her home and held a knife to her throat. The woman was unable to identify Talley as her attacker based on his physical appearance, but identified him by his voice.

In June 1981, another LaGrange College student was assaulted and raped in the basement of her place of employment. She was choked with a rope until she passed out before raping her when she regained consciousness. This attack is the one from which a viable sample remained and it was proved Talley’s DNA did not match.

The final attack took place at the end of June 1981 when a woman was assaulted at West Georgia Medical Center. She said her attacker did not rape her because she was menstruating at the time.

Read Talley’s full motion for a new trial and the Court’s decision to release Talley below.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/03/03/lagrange-man-free-after-wrongfully-spending-years-prison-rape/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Suspect in Jackson County shooting turns self in
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Claudette Colvin was just 15 years old when she refused to give up her seat to a white...
Montgomery mayor seeks to right Claudette Colvin’s ‘record, legacy’
Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast to be drive-in event this year
Biden to speak virtually at Selma’s Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast
Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the 1965 attack dubbed 'Bloody Sunday'. (Source: WSFA)
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to honor civil rights icons
A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel,...
House committee advances ban on curbside voting