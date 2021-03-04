House committee advances ban on curbside voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced a bill to forbid curbside voting in Alabama.

The House Constitution and Elections Committee on Wednesday voted to send the bill to the House floor.

The bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen of Troy would explicitly forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote.

The legislation came after a court fight over easier voting methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal judge last year ruled Alabama can’t prevent local election officials from offering curbside voting, but the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the decision.

