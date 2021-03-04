Gov. Kemp announces new mass vaccination clinic coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five new mass vaccinations clinics are going to be spread throughout the state of Georgia and one of them will find its home in Columbus, Gov. Kemp announced today.

Clinics will be opening in Columbus, Savannah, Cartersville, Waycross and Sandersville.

These new sites will open on Mar. 17 ahead of the expansion of vaccine eligibility in the second half of the month.

The Columbus vaccination site will be hosted at the Columbus Civic Center.

Currently, there are four mass vaccination sites in the Peach State at the following locations:

Macon Farmers Market: Bibb County, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

Albany Georgia Forestry Commission: Dougherty County, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, GA 31701

Delta Air Museum: Fulton County, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354

Habersham County Fairgrounds: Habersham County, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523

The weekly capacity for all nine of these state-operated vaccination sites will be increased to 45,000 doses.

Gov. Kemp also announced that the state is receiving 83,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week that will be prioritized for teachers to assist with the goal of getting students back in school.

To register for the vaccine at any of the nine state-operated locations, click here.

