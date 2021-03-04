Advertisement

Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop on law enforcement: ‘We must make changes’

'
Following the passage of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Georgia...
Following the passage of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Georgia Congressman, Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02), expressed his support of this bill in a statement.(Source: WALB)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the passage of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Georgia Congressman, Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02), expressed his support of this bill in a statement.

“I remain a strong supporter of law enforcement, but we must make changes to improve the profession and accountability of officers,” Rep. Bishop, J.r. said. “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a powerful model. I hope it will lead the way for a better and fairer America.”

You can read Bishop, J.r.’s full statement below:

I have continually been moved by the voices of the people who have peacefully protested in the midst of a deadly pandemic, raising their voices for change after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others from police brutality. I remain a strong supporter of law enforcement, but we must make changes to improve the profession and accountability of officers. Of course, making our justice system equal will require action from all levels of government, but the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a powerful model. I hope it will lead the way for a better and fairer America.

The representative also published a document, “Fact Sheet: George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021,″ which you can read below, to outline what the bill is to accomplish.

