Enterprise falls in Class 7A state title game to Oak Mountain

Enterprise Wildcats
Enterprise Wildcats(WTVY)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats boys basketball team made its first ever state championship game on Wednesday as it faced off against Oak Mountain.

Despite a valiant effort by the Wildcats, Enterprise would fall to the Eagles 41-37 ending the season as the Class 7A runner-up.

Enterprise started the game ice cold from the field scoring just eight points in the first half, but luckily, Oak Mountain only managed to score 11.

The Wildcats battled back in the second half and trailed by two after three quarters before taking a five point lead in the fourth.

Down 31-29 late, Oak Mountain hit a three-pointer by Noah Young to give the Eagles the lead and they never gave it back.

Joshua McCray led the way for Enterprise with 16 points.

“I knew we were going to come out and fight and give it all we had and try to get back into the game,” said head coach Rhett Harrelson. “Heck of a year. Heck of a run. Couldn’t be more proud of those guys in that locker room. They are in there hurting. Heck of a year. This experience for us, when we look back, is going to be one that brings us joy and one that we remember forever.”

The Wildcats end the 2020-2021 season with a record of 22-7.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

