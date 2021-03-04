Enterprise council appoints new police chief

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

After a lengthy process, Enterprise city leaders have selected their next police chief.

Newly appointed Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore dropped the interim portion of his title Tuesday night at the Enterprise City Council meeting.

“I’ve looked forward to this day,” said Chief Michael Moore, Enterprise Police Chief after being appointed Tuesday night. “I knew I always wanted to be a police officer since I was two or three years old. I’m just more than ecstatic to that I get to continue to serve as the chief of police for a department that I’ve worked for, for 20 years.”

In the past 6 months serving as interim chief, his kids had another nickname for him, fake chief, that ended last night with Moore telling his kids: “No more – you have to call me chief or chief dad that’s fine.”

Moore’s time spent in the interim position – played a key role in the council’s decision.

“He was obviously kind of interviewing for the position on the job so we would be kidding ourselves if we didn’t take that into account,” said Council President Turner Townsend, Enterprise City Council. “Of course, we evaluated how we felt he had done over the previous six months.”

Now the council believes his experience will make for a smooth transition.

“We can hit the ground running, he was already in that role, he knows the ins and outs of the police force, so I think it’s a huge benefit and it says a lot about our current police force that we were able to hire from within,” Townsend added.

Moore has a vision for the department.

“We should progress as well with the city,” Moore finished. “Not only getting into the technological age which we are in the process of starting that but also coming into the community oriented. Support the city that has supported us, and the city of Enterprise and our police department has been supported.”

Chief Moore has spent more than two decades with the police department starting as patrolman.

