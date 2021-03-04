DeSantis: Doctors to determine who is ‘extremely vulnerable’ to COVID-19

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up vaccines for individuals that are “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

During his press conference on Wednesday, the governor told reporters he is leaving it up to physicians to determine who is high risk to the virus and thus could be eligible for the vaccine.

“We’re really putting that in the hands of the medical doctors rather than us arbitrarily picking and choosing,” DeSantis said. “Because the fact of the matter is if we picked certain things we may leave some out. We can include things that may not so we think we’re trusting our doctors is the way to go.”

The Florida Department of Health released the form required for those with “extreme vulnerability” (attached below).

“Maybe you’re not going to a hospital, maybe you just go to your doctor. The doctor can do that, can vouch for it and then you can go and get a shot,” DeSantis added. “I think most of the physicians, they have to sign their name to this, they obviously want this to be something that is legitimate so I don’t think you’re going to see any funny business with it but I think it’s more about trusting them. They’ve seen how this virus is impacting different folks. They can take a look and they can make that determination based on those underlying conditions.”

DeSantis says hospitals are essentially following the same order they had in December when the vaccine roll out in the state began.

The form does not require the physician to indicate which condition the patient has. It also does not include a list of conditions that make a person eligible.

“[Doctors] have seen how this virus is impacting different folks,’' DeSantis said. “They can take a look and they can make that determination based on those underlying conditions.”

The clarification comes on the day that Florida opened up vaccine appointments to K-12 school personnel, law enforcement officers and firefighters aged 50 and older, while also opening up several FEMA-run vaccine sites.

