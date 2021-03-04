Advertisement

Confederate monument bill fails in House committee

Workers remove the Confederate soldier statue from the Madison County, Alabama, Courthouse.
Workers remove the Confederate soldier statue from the Madison County, Alabama, Courthouse.(Source: WAFF, Gray News)
By Lydia Nusbaum, WSFA
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The House Judiciary committee shot down a bill that could make it easier for local governments to have confederate monuments removed.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, sponsored the bill. It made revisions to the Memorial Preservation Act of 2017. The changes would allow monuments 50 years or younger to be removed by a local government, according to Givan.

Monuments older than 50 years would still need to receive approval from a separate committee, she said.

Givan said this bill gave this committee more authority to provide waivers to local governments for to have the confederate monument removed and sent to another location like a park.

Givan told reporters she was not surprised by the vote Thursday.

“Many of those individuals who voted against this bill are members of the Republican party. They are Trumplicans and they have their beliefs because they are in power, that they actually exude white supremacy here in the state of Alabama,” Givan said.

Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, voted against the bill. He said it has nothing to do with racism but about protecting the monuments that were put there for a reason.

“It has nothing to do with race. It has to do with history,” he said. “Virtually all of these monuments were not only to honor not only a person or an event, but a place. And they picked that site very perfectly and that was the place where it could be most viewed by the most respectful people and that’s where they are. And it’s just not fair to move those from the original intent.”

Givan said she does plan to bring the bill up again in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/04/confederate-monument-bill-fails-house-committee/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Suspect in Jackson County shooting turns self in
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Latest News

A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel,...
House committee advances ban on curbside voting
Following the passage of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Georgia...
Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop on law enforcement: ‘We must make changes’
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer
Black leadership continues to rise, impact American politics
Black leadership continues to rise, impact American politics