Confederate monument bill fails in House committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The House Judiciary committee shot down a bill that could make it easier for local governments to have confederate monuments removed.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, sponsored the bill. It made revisions to the Memorial Preservation Act of 2017. The changes would allow monuments 50 years or younger to be removed by a local government, according to Givan.

Monuments older than 50 years would still need to receive approval from a separate committee, she said.

Givan said this bill gave this committee more authority to provide waivers to local governments for to have the confederate monument removed and sent to another location like a park.

Givan told reporters she was not surprised by the vote Thursday.

“Many of those individuals who voted against this bill are members of the Republican party. They are Trumplicans and they have their beliefs because they are in power, that they actually exude white supremacy here in the state of Alabama,” Givan said.

Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, voted against the bill. He said it has nothing to do with racism but about protecting the monuments that were put there for a reason.

“It has nothing to do with race. It has to do with history,” he said. “Virtually all of these monuments were not only to honor not only a person or an event, but a place. And they picked that site very perfectly and that was the place where it could be most viewed by the most respectful people and that’s where they are. And it’s just not fair to move those from the original intent.”

Givan said she does plan to bring the bill up again in the future.

