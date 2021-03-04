Clouds Set To Increase On Friday
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Clear skies continue overnight before cloud cover increases on Friday. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible Friday night, but sunshine will return later Saturday, with lots of sun for Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable over the coming days.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°. Winds light N.
TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness. High near 71°. Winds E at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few light showers or sprinkles. Low near 48°. Winds NE at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
SAT: Decreasing cloudiness. Low: 48° High: 65° 20% early
SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%
MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 69° 5%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75° 5%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.