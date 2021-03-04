Clouds Set To Increase On Friday

SYNOPSIS – Clear skies continue overnight before cloud cover increases on Friday. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible Friday night, but sunshine will return later Saturday, with lots of sun for Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable over the coming days.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness. High near 71°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few light showers or sprinkles. Low near 48°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Decreasing cloudiness. Low: 48° High: 65° 20% early

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 69° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.