Clouds Set To Increase On Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Clouds in the sky
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Clear skies continue overnight before cloud cover increases on Friday. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible Friday night, but sunshine will return later Saturday, with lots of sun for Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable over the coming days.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Increasing cloudiness. High near 71°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few light showers or sprinkles. Low near 48°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Decreasing cloudiness. Low: 48° High: 65° 20% early

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 69° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 46° High: 75° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

