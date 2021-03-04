Advertisement

Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments

By News 12 Westchester Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (News 12) - A 12-year-old boy in New York has gotten more than 1,000 elderly people their COVID-19 vaccinations through the website he created to help them find appointments.

Sam Keursch, 12, spends hours a day clicking away on his computer, but he’s not playing video games. He’s helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors in the New York metro area.

It all started when Sam watched his dad help his grandparents get the slots for their COVID-19 shots, and they figured they could help many more people.

“There are a lot of elders that can’t get appointments that well because they’re not very good with technology,” he said.

So, Sam reached out to his neighbor, Gitta Silberstein, a Holocaust survivor who is now trying to beat cancer. She couldn’t get an appointment.

“I needed to get the vaccine before the end of January, so I could start getting my chemo,” Silberstein said.

Sam took down her information and hit refresh until he found an appointment, getting Silberstein the vaccine she needed in January.

As word spread, Sam created a website. Seniors fill out a brief form, and Sam hits refresh, searching for vaccine appointments in places where they have been approved to get it.

“One side of my screen is to do my homework. The second side of my screen is getting appointments,” Sam said.

In about a month, Sam has helped more than 1,000 New Yorkers get their vaccines.

“It’s a pretty amazing thing,” he said. “Now, they can kind of get their life back to normal, and they get to see their grandchildren.”

Copyright 2021 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Edward Smith in a Geneva County Jail booking photo.
Man charged sex crimes involving Geneva County teen
Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Suspect in Jackson County shooting turns self in
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide

Latest News

The 12-year-old hits refresh for hours a day, searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, books vaccine appointments for more than 1,000 people in New York
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts