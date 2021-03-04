Biden to speak virtually at Selma’s Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden will speak at this year’s Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast this Sunday, organizers said.

Biden will be speaking at the event virtually.

The annual breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. However, it will be a drive-in breakfast due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held in the parking lot of Wallace Community College.

“We did not want to break the long history of the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast, but we do want people to be safe. We believe our planned arrangement for the drive-in breakfast and COVID-safe protocols for all speakers and attendees will meet both goals,” said Hank Sanders of the Selma-to-Montgomery March Commemoration Foundation Board.

Biden spoke at 2014′s unity breakfast when he was vice president.

In 2020, Biden attended the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Organizers said other speakers include U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip Jim Clyburn; Martin Luther King, III; Arndrea Waters King; Yolanda King; U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock; U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff; Martin Luther King, III; Dr. Bernard Lafayette; Black Voters Matter Co-Founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright; the Reverend Jesse Jackson; the Reverend Al Sharpton; SCLC President Charles Steele; Legal Defense Fund President Sherilynn Ifill; Congresswoman Terri Sewell; and others.

According to organizers, most participants will be speaking in person, but a few will be virtual.

The theme of this year’s breakfast is Unity, Now More Than Ever. It and the Slow Memorial Ride from the unity breakfast over the bridge are the only in-person events of the 56th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. This year’s jubilee will be held virtual. The portal for free registration is now open.

Tickets for the breakfast and slow ride are $25 per person in advance online. You can also purchase tickets by calling (334) 267-0218 or in person at 1 Union Street in Selma.

Tickets can also be purchased at the breakfast.

