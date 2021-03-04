Advertisement

Been treated with monoclonal antibodies? You’ll have to wait 90 days to get a vaccine

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients before they develop sever symptoms.(Mayo Clinic Health Sytem)
By Cassie Fambro, WBRC
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As monoclonal antibodies have been shown to improve outcomes and help patients recover from COVID-19, their usage has increased. But they only work in certain cases and not everyone with COVID-19 can get them

Monoclonal antibodies aren’t taken from someone else’s body, they’re made in the lab.

“Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies to give people a level of a neutralizing antibody, while their own immune system has time to make its own,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.

It’s a treatment for people with compromised immune systems.

“It is indicated for people who are high-risk, so not everybody diagnosed with COVID qualifies for monoclonal antibody treatment,” said Dr. Turner Overton at UAB.

They have to be given within a couple days of diagnosis.

“And it’s really I think been life-saving and helped reduce hospitalization,” said Overton.

If you do receive the treatment, it will delay getting a vaccine.

“When you give the monoclonal antibodies to a person with COVID , you then have to wait 90 days after that treatment because you’ve already been given the neutralizing antibodies and the vaccine will not be effective,” said Landers.

Dr. Landers says they have seen patients surprised by that, but you will be asked about it on your intake forms before getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/04/been-treated-with-monoclonal-antibodies-youll-have-wait-days-get-vaccine/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Suspect in Jackson County shooting turns self in
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Latest News

A study published on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in JAMA Cardiology, suggests that heart...
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19
SGMC drive-thru vaccinations.
Gov. Kemp announces new mass vaccination clinic coming to Columbus
File photo: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19
President of AHA says new COVID-19 variants could cause surge in cases
Morale at hospitals going up after a year’s long battle with COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
‘Falling through cracks’: Vaccine bypasses some older adults