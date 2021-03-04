Been treated with monoclonal antibodies? You’ll have to wait 90 days to get a vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As monoclonal antibodies have been shown to improve outcomes and help patients recover from COVID-19, their usage has increased. But they only work in certain cases and not everyone with COVID-19 can get them

Monoclonal antibodies aren’t taken from someone else’s body, they’re made in the lab.

“Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies to give people a level of a neutralizing antibody, while their own immune system has time to make its own,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.

It’s a treatment for people with compromised immune systems.

“It is indicated for people who are high-risk, so not everybody diagnosed with COVID qualifies for monoclonal antibody treatment,” said Dr. Turner Overton at UAB.

They have to be given within a couple days of diagnosis.

“And it’s really I think been life-saving and helped reduce hospitalization,” said Overton.

If you do receive the treatment, it will delay getting a vaccine.

“When you give the monoclonal antibodies to a person with COVID , you then have to wait 90 days after that treatment because you’ve already been given the neutralizing antibodies and the vaccine will not be effective,” said Landers.

Dr. Landers says they have seen patients surprised by that, but you will be asked about it on your intake forms before getting vaccinated.

