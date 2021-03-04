Advertisement

Beauregard woman reflects after losing nine family members, including her parents and brother, in 2019′s deadly tornado

Beauregard, Ala. in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes on March 3, 2019.
Beauregard, Ala. in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes on March 3, 2019.(Source: WSFA)
By Katie Kamin, WTVM
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - It has been two years since a tornado ripped through Lee County, destroying dozens of homes, injuring dozens of people and taking the lives of 23. One Beauregard woman is looking back at the time since the deadly storm, when she lost nine family members, including her parents and brother.

It has been two years since a tornado ripped through Lee County, destroying dozens of homes,...
It has been two years since a tornado ripped through Lee County, destroying dozens of homes, injuring dozens of people and taking the lives of 23.(Source: WTVM)

“These years [are] passing by,” Cora Jones said. “It don’t seem like it’s been two years.”

Jones said it is difficult to think back to the day the tornado hit.

“I just seen them, and 2 hours later they’re gone,” she said.

Wednesday marks 2 years since that tragic Sunday afternoon, and for Jones, the memories of that day still linger.

“I asked them where my momma and daddy was, and he said, ‘They gone.’ I just fell to my knees,” she said.

That loss has not gotten easier for Jones; that pain still remains.

“All the emotions coming back,” she said. “It started Monday. I started remembering March the third. [I’ve gotten] no sleep.”

But Jones said she catches glimpses of her lost loved ones in some of the younger children in her family.

“Sometimes I can look at my little old great-niece and she reminds me so much of what Momma would say,” she said. “Those kids keep my mind busy.”

Jones says once she gets through this emotional week, she hopes to continue moving forward, finding ways to persevere through her heartbreak.

“I love the yard like my momma did,” Jones said. “I love flowers. I would like to get out and do things when my health gets better. Keep my mind busy.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/03/03/beauregard-woman-reflects-after-losing-nine-family-members-including-her-parents-brother-s-deadly-tornado/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Suspect in Jackson County shooting turns self in
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Two years after Carol Dean lost her husband and her home in the deadly Lee County tornadoes,...
Beauregard woman receives new home two years after husband dies, house destroyed in tornado
The church, built back in 1905, was destroyed by the EF-4 tornado that ravaged Lee County’s...
Beauregard church rebuilt, just like the community two years after deadly tornado
Claudette Colvin was just 15 years old when she refused to give up her seat to a white...
Montgomery mayor seeks to right Claudette Colvin’s ‘record, legacy’
Schools across the Wiregrass are celebrating Read Across America week. WTVY will be jumping in...
WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes Reads Fox in Socks