Beauregard woman reflects after losing nine family members, including her parents and brother, in 2019′s deadly tornado

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - It has been two years since a tornado ripped through Lee County, destroying dozens of homes, injuring dozens of people and taking the lives of 23. One Beauregard woman is looking back at the time since the deadly storm, when she lost nine family members, including her parents and brother.

“These years [are] passing by,” Cora Jones said. “It don’t seem like it’s been two years.”

Jones said it is difficult to think back to the day the tornado hit.

“I just seen them, and 2 hours later they’re gone,” she said.

Wednesday marks 2 years since that tragic Sunday afternoon, and for Jones, the memories of that day still linger.

“I asked them where my momma and daddy was, and he said, ‘They gone.’ I just fell to my knees,” she said.

That loss has not gotten easier for Jones; that pain still remains.

“All the emotions coming back,” she said. “It started Monday. I started remembering March the third. [I’ve gotten] no sleep.”

But Jones said she catches glimpses of her lost loved ones in some of the younger children in her family.

“Sometimes I can look at my little old great-niece and she reminds me so much of what Momma would say,” she said. “Those kids keep my mind busy.”

Jones says once she gets through this emotional week, she hopes to continue moving forward, finding ways to persevere through her heartbreak.

“I love the yard like my momma did,” Jones said. “I love flowers. I would like to get out and do things when my health gets better. Keep my mind busy.”

