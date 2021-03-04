Advertisement

Beauregard woman receives new home two years after husband dies, house destroyed in tornado

By Katie Kamin, WTVM
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - While Wednesday was certainly a somber day for many in the Beauregard community, one woman is seeing a glimmer of hope.

Two years after she lost her husband and her home in the deadly Lee County tornadoes, she’s getting a fresh start in a new house.

It was an emotional morning for Carol Dean. The same day she received the keys to her new home in Beauregard, was the same day of the two-year anniversary of her husband’s death.

“He was the most wonderful man you could ever meet,” Dean said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Dean lost her husband, David, otherwise known as Road Dog, as well as her home in the devastating tornado that ripped through Lee County in March 2019.

“Love the people God give you,” Dean said. “Don’t take them for granted.”

The Fuller Center for Housing, who is responsible for building the house, welcomed Dean through her front door.

“You are so deserving of this home,” said Kim Roberts, with the Fuller Center for Housing. “If Road Dog could stand beside us today, he would love you for having this.”

Complete with three bedrooms and lots of sunlight, Dean said she’s in awe and amazement.

“It’s beautiful,” she said. “I’m so appreciative of everything folks have done.”

Normally, the homes take about nine days to build, but the Fuller Center relies almost entirely on volunteers. That means the pandemic has complicated things.

“This took about nine months because of all the delays and stuff,” said Laura Eason, the chaplain at the East Alabama Medical Center. “We had to take it a little bit at a time. Carol was very patient.”

The timing is bittersweet for Dean, as the memories of her husband’s death and the tornado are still fresh. But she said she’s ready to celebrate in her home with the loved ones who have helped her through the past two years.

“I have seen so much love,” she said. “I have never seen like this before.”

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/03/03/beauregard-woman-receives-new-home-two-years-after-husband-dies-house-destroyed-tornado/

