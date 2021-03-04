Advertisement

ASFSC Early Head Starts celebrates Dr. Suess

The halls of Alfred Saliba Family Services Center’s Early Head Start look a lot Whoville this week.(WTVY)
By Ashley Brown
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The halls of Alfred Saliba Family Services Center’s Early Head Start look a lot Whoville this week.

Students and staff members have been celebrating Dr. Suess this week.

Today the celebration included a parade where students and staff dressed up as their favorite book character.

The staff was excited to offer a safe way to celebrate Read Across America after having to cancel several other events.

“We had a limited amount of events that we could do because of the pandemic. We just needed to celebrate this week so every one of our children and staff members had a great time celebrating dr. Suess,” says Early Head Start project director Lynn Ivey.

The Cat in the Hat also read a book to students.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

