Wiregrass Museum of Art selects Youth Art Month winners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The artwork of Wiregrass students (Pre-K to high school seniors) will be on display around town and in the U.S. Capitol building.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art received 544 submissions for its Youth Art Month contest.

Of those, 115 pieces were chosen to be displayed in the museum.

An Art Month, City of Dothan, Houston County, and Wiregrass Museum of Art Winners were selected.

Enterprise High School senior Natalie Warner’s “Paper Dolls” was selected for the Second Congressional Award and will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

The museum’s art educator is happy to spotlight the work of the young artists.

“Arts are important, right? They bolster creativity and innovation. They also help us understand ourselves and what it is to be human, help us understand the present and the past. It’s just so important I think to not only encourage that study but to really encourage young artists,” says WMA art educator Brook McGinnis.

You can visit the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s Facebook or YouTube page to watch the full ceremony and see all of the winning pieces.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.