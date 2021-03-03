Advertisement

Victims of Lee County tornado to be remembered 2 years later

Victims of Lee County tornado to be remembered 2 years later
Victims of Lee County tornado to be remembered 2 years later(WSFA Staff)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been two years since an EF-4 tornado touched down in Lee County, killing nearly two dozen people and leaving a path of destruction behind.

Several events will take place to mark the day. One of those is a remembrance ceremony for the 23 lives who were lost. It will take place at noon behind the Opelika Courthouse in the courtyard square. WSFA 12 News will stream this event on our apps and Facebook page.

WATCH: Ceremony remembers 23 victims of deadly Lee County tornado

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith hopes the ceremony will bring comfort to those who lost someone.

“It is important for them to know that we have not forgotten about them,” Smith said.

A permanent memorial remembering all 23 victims sits on Providence church’s property, located in the heart of the Beauregard area. It also honors the first responders and the people who volunteered.

