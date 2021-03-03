Advertisement

Jackson County shooting victim left in South Dothan

Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the...
Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the Cowboy’s parking lot.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the Cowboy’s parking lot.

The victim was awake and talking with police before being taken to a Dothan hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting happened in Campbellton several hours ago. They are assisting law enforcement in Jackson County with the case.

The person responsible is still being sought. Police say he was headed east in a silver F-150 with Florida plates.

We’ll continue to monitor this story and update on the News 4 app and our evening newcasts.

[Editor’s Note: Initial reports were that the victim was shot in or near the Cowboys nightclub, but it was later learned he was shot in Jackson County.]

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Vincent Edward Smith in a Geneva County Jail booking photo.
Man charged sex crimes involving Geneva County teen
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
WTVY News 4 will reveal a remodeled studio set with state-of-the-art technology, as well as...
WTVY introduces new branding
Newly appointed Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is sworn in by Alabama Supreme Court Justice...
New Dothan police chief makes three promises
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Troy University to begin public COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
Coffee County Sheriff investigating alleged domestic violence murder
Plugging in an electric car.
Six power companies announce plan to add electric vehicle fast chargers to connect Atlantic Coast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, Central Plains destinations
Local long-term care facilities hope to get back to normalcy soon
Local long-term care facilities hope to get back to normalcy soon