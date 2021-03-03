Jackson County shooting victim left in South Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wednesday morning Dothan police received a 911 call that a man who had been shot was in the Cowboy’s parking lot.

The victim was awake and talking with police before being taken to a Dothan hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting happened in Campbellton several hours ago. They are assisting law enforcement in Jackson County with the case.

The person responsible is still being sought. Police say he was headed east in a silver F-150 with Florida plates.

We’ll continue to monitor this story and update on the News 4 app and our evening newcasts.

[Editor’s Note: Initial reports were that the victim was shot in or near the Cowboys nightclub, but it was later learned he was shot in Jackson County.]

