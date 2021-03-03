Advertisement

Mixing Johnson & Johnson with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine an unknown

Cass County and Clay County health departments are ensuring that the vaccines are getting to the proper people.
Cass County and Clay County health departments are ensuring that the vaccines are getting to the proper people.(Kortney Lockey/Valley News Live)
By Cassie Fambro WBRC
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is a beacon of hope for many, but it’s also bringing new questions - especially as Pfizer and Moderna are still in short supply.

Pfizer and Moderna are one type of vaccine (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson is a different type, so they don’t fulfill a sequence.

A sequence is when you get one shot and the second shot for the most efficacy, which is required with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Johnson & Johnson only requires one shot, but has been shown in their trials to prevent severe outcomes of the virus, including death.

WBRC has reported that mixing either Pfizer or Moderna is technically “OK” via the CDC, but only in extreme circumstances. Health officials have told us that the same vaccine is best.

But, the news that some are concerned about the availability of second shots, we asked if you could potentially mix the two kinds, and get Johnson & Johnson after one dose of one of the other two.

“I don’t think we know, I think one can make an assumption that it would still boost a response for targeting the same part of the pathogen, but we just don’t know that and hopefully we will learn more over time,” said Dr. Turner Overton at UAB.

He is hopeful that vaccine supply will ramp up given today’s news and the question won’t even be necessary.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/03/mixing-johnson-johnson-with-pfizer-or-moderna-vaccine-an-unknown/

