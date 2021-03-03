Local long-term care facilities hope to get back to normalcy soon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the state health department, around 80,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now, workers hope that residents in these homes will soon be able to go back to some sort of normalcy.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been closed to visitors for about a year. Many of those facilities reported outbreaks of COVID-19.

John Matson from the Alabama Nursing Home Association says nursing homes in Alabama have seen a dramatic decrease in cases recently.

“We reached a high point around December right before Christmas of around 900 cases reported that week in nursing homes. The week of February 22 there were 21 cases reported in nursing homes around the state,” Matson said.

Matson highly attributes this to the vaccine. He says every nursing home in the state has had at least two vaccine clinics.

He now hopes the federal government will lift some visitation restrictions.

“Cases are lowering, people are getting vaccinated, yet the federal government isn’t easing the restrictions on family visits so we’re hopeful that will come soon,” Matson said.

Limestone Lodge Assisted Living Facility in Athens is allowing more outdoor visits and 1-on-1 indoor visits in a designated area.

Jessica Kitchens from Limestone Lodge says almost all of their residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and there are currently no positive cases. She is hopeful for more normalcy at the facility soon.

“I’m hoping with the numbers dropping and our residents and staff being vaccinated and the community being vaccinated that we can open back up so they can get back to the normal lifestyle that they were pre-COVID,” Kitchens said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/03/03/local-long-term-care-facilities-hope-get-back-normalcy-soon/

