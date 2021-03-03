‘He changed my life’: Hundreds line the street as Capt. Justin Bedwell is brought home Bedwell is brought home

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people stood in the pouring rain Tuesday afternoon to honor fallen, Captain Justin Bedwell of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and first responders from across Georgia drove their vehicles in a procession, leading his body home from Tallahassee, where he died Monday.

Investigators said Captain Bedwell was critically injured when shot over the weekend while aiding Seminole County deputies trying to stop a car that fled a traffic stop.

Brad Phillips, 41, and his brother, Troy Arthur Phillips,40, are charged with his murder.

One Southwest Georgia woman said he changed her life as she remembered the late captain.

Shandra Taylor said Capt. Bedwell changed her life over 20 years.

“He turned me around. He changed my life,” said Taylor.

Back then, she said she was on probation and on the run from the law.

One day, Taylor said she ran into Bedwell and he recognized her because of a photo he had on him and pulled her aside to talk with her.

“He was just telling me, all you had to do was handle your business, you seem like a good person and it was nothing but trespassing, and we’ve been looking for you. And I said I know just thinking I’m doing right but I did wrong.”

Taylor said Bedwell didn’t let her off the hook and she paid the money she owed, but he left her with a life lesson. She said he reminded her of what was important in life.

“He showed me in my heart that I could do better than that,” explained Taylor.

She said that conversation changed her life.

“It’s been over 20 years and I have not been in trouble,” Taylor told WALB News 10.

She said after all these years, she and Bedwell would still run into each other from time to time when she was in Bainbridge and they would reminisce about how they met.

“He was like ‘Ms. Taylor’ he said, ‘You good?’ I’d say, ‘Yeah, you’d straightened me out,’” described Taylor.

On Tuesday, she wanted to pay her respects to her fallen friend and remember what he had done for her all those years ago.

“It was my blessing. He taught me a lesson, so I hold that dear to my heart,” said Taylor.

Taylor said she still remembers their conversation, clear as day. She said it’s one that won’t ever be erased and neither will their bond that was formed more than 20 years ago.

“He touched my heart in a lot of ways people wouldn’t understand because everybody has a different relationship with people, and you don’t realize how much you care for them until something tragic happens,” said Taylor.

Funeral services for Captain Bedwell will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Centennial Field in Bainbridge.

