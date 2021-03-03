Advertisement

Great Weather Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain continues through the first half of the overnight before ending, with cloudy skies to follow. The clouds will finally give way to a little sunshine later Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine to return for Thursday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 41°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 45° High: 70° 20% at night

SAT: Decreasing cloudiness. Low: 50° High: 65° 20% early

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 69° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 48° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

