Great Weather Ahead!
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Rain continues through the first half of the overnight before ending, with cloudy skies to follow. The clouds will finally give way to a little sunshine later Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine to return for Thursday.
TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 41°. Winds light NW.
TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°. Winds light N.
EXTENDED
FRI: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 45° High: 70° 20% at night
SAT: Decreasing cloudiness. Low: 50° High: 65° 20% early
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%
MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 69° 5%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
