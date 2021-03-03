Gov. Ivey will update state on COVID-19 Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Governor Ivey is scheduled to speak at 11 AM.

WTVY will carry the governor’s press conference on WTVY.com, Facebook and the WTVY News 4 App.

Currently, the state mask order is set to expire Friday, March 5 at 5 PM.

Ivey first issued the state mask order in July 2020 and has renewed it periodically since.

Since March 2020, The Alabama Department of Health says there have been 497,154 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama. The health department also reports 285,130 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Wednesday ADPH reported the state crossed the 10,000 milestone in deaths related to COVID-19.

Many, including Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, are calling on Gov. Ivey to let the state mask order expire, and reopen the state. Recently the governors of Texas and Mississippi have ended their state mask orders and public health restrictions.

I urge Gov. Kay Ivey to immediately lift the statewide mask mandate and allow citizens and local officials the liberty to make the decisions that best fit their circumstances.



See my full statement: pic.twitter.com/OYDN7DrGau — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) March 3, 2021

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27 but has not yet been distributed to the public. As of March 3, there have been 944,795 vaccines administered.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.