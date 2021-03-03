Advertisement

Enterprise advances to state title game after double overtime thriller against Spain Park

Enterprise AHSAA
Enterprise AHSAA(AHSAA)
By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats will play for a state championship on Wednesday after the Wildcats won a thriller over Spain Park 57-56 in double overtime on Tuesday.

With 3.7 seconds remaining, senior Joshua McCray missed a lay-up was was able to put back the missed shot as time expired to send the Wildcats to their first ever state title game.

McCray led the way for Enterprise with 17 points while Elijah Terry and Quentin Hayes each had 14.

Enterprise will face Oak Mountain in the AHSAA Class 7A title game at UAB’s Bartow Arena at 4:30 p.m.

