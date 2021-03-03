Advertisement

‘Dr. Oz’ aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz says he misspoke during a Fox News Channel appearance this week where he said reopening schools was a “very appetizing opportunity” despite the coronavirus epidemic. In a Twitter post late Thursday, April 16, the heart surgeon and television talk show host said he recognized his comments had confused and upset people, and that was never his intention.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — When a traveler became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.

Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn’t breathing and didn’t appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.

When another person came over to help, Croissant didn’t immediately recognize it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” who happened to be nearby.

The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?” Croissant said afterward.

Oz has come to the aid of injured people on numerous occasions.

In 2015, emergency responders arriving at the scene of a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike found Oz was already treating two injured people. And two years earlier, he helped a British tourist whose foot was severed when a cabbie jumped the curb at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Edward Smith in a Geneva County Jail booking photo.
Man charged sex crimes involving Geneva County teen
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Newly appointed Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is sworn in by Alabama Supreme Court Justice...
New Dothan police chief makes three promises
WTVY News 4 will reveal a remodeled studio set with state-of-the-art technology, as well as...
WTVY introduces new branding
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Troy University to begin public COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his...
Vanessa Bryant still perseveres after Kobe, Gigi’s death
Crash in Calif. kills 13
Crash in Calif. kills 13
Egg My Yard fundraiser
WTVY News 4 at Six - EGG MY YARD VOD - clipped version
Child Advocacy Center Blue Ribbon Campaign
WTVY News 4 at Six - CHILD ADVOCACY VOD - clipped version