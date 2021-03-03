COVID-19 changes the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 has changed several things. Businesses were forced to close their doors, patients are now waiting in their cars for appointments and many are still working from home.

All month long we’ll look back on how the pandemic began, how it changes and how we plan to move forward.

COVID-19 hit Alabama hard, just weeks after the first case was confirmed in the state, businesses were forced to shut down, including Zack’s Family Restaurant.

“It’s been a nightmare to deal with that and try to put enough help in here that we can keep the people served and we try hard at it,” Zackrey Whaley, owner, said.

Almost a year later and the restaurant is not yet open to 100 percent capacity. The staff puts enforcing the cleanliness of the dining area at the forefront.

However, the biggest challenge the pandemic brings, keeping staff on hand.

“During the tough times, opening back up to 50 percent, one time we came in here and we was 12 people short,” Whaley said.

COVID did bring changes to the restaurant. During the state’s lockdown Zack’s doors were closed for a week, then opened up for to-go orders only. They had to do this for five to seven weeks, doubling their usual amount of takeout.

Today, the restaurant still sees about a 30 to 40 percent increase in to go orders than in years past.

“There’s some customers we haven’t seen since this pandemic started and so we’re getting to that point now where we’re seeing the customers a lot more often,” Whaley said.

Another change COVID brought, working from home.

Millions of people had to pack up their office and work from their own home, relying on communicating through emails and Zoom to get the job done.

Health care has put in new protocols for patients in light of COVID-19.

“It’s definitely been life changing for all of us, obviously, but from the standpoint of healthcare, it’s really made us have to think on our feet and change our norms in order to make sure our patients are being seen and are taken care of,” Dr. Justin Hovey, Southeast Health’s ACOM Ashford clinic, said.

One of those tools being tele-medicine visits. This allow patients to connect with their primary care doctor virtually, through Zoom or Facetime.

“Some of the visits they can do from home and we can refill their medications and make sure they are doing okay, a good kind of check in,” Dr. Hovey said.

Walking into a doctors office and sitting in the waiting room is no longer an option. Patients must call when arriving to their appointment before coming inside.

“We don’t want patients to fill up the waiting room and not be able to socially distance,” Dr. Hovey said. “We want to keep that six feet apart separation if we can, we obviously want everyone in masks as well when they come into the building not only to protect the staff but to protect each other.”

